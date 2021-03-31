Lexus Offers a Look Into Its Electrified Future

This week from Tokyo, Lexus announced its initiatives for the transformation of the Lexus brand through its “Lexus Concept Reveal Show” … and its push into electric.

Since the launch of its RX 400h – the world’s first luxury electrified model – in 2005, Lexus customers have purchased nearly two million electrified vehicles, as of the end of 2020. Currnetly, Lexus offers nine models of hybrid electric vehicles(HEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs) worldwide.

Through its “Lexus Electrified” vision that Lexus announced in 2019, Lexus aims to employ electrification technology, while continuing to provide its customers with the enjoyment and pleasure that cars have to offer.

This week, Lexus held the world premiere of “LF-Z Electrified”, a conceptual BEV that incorporates driving performance, styling, and technologies envisioned for realization by 2025. It features ideal dynamic balance achieved through the optimal placement of the battery and electric motors, as well as, among others, a new four-wheel driving force control technology known as “DIRECT4” that generates a superior and highly flexible driving performance, setting the LF-Z Electrified apart from conventional vehicles.

By 2025, Lexus plans to introduce 20 new or improved models, including more than 10 electrified models such as BEVs, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles(PHEVs), HEVs, in line with the needs of each country and region around the world and based on the concept of offering the right products in the right place at the right time.

See more of the vision in the video below.