Basic Hard Seltzer Comes In 4 Flavors & Texts You Back

Phusion Projects introduces something a little more basic, as winter is a distant memory and seltzer season emerges. Today, we introduce Basic Hard Seltzer, which is currently hitting shelves across the country.

Basic Hard Seltzer comes in four flavors: Cranberry, Lemon, Cucumber and Pamplemousse (French for grapefruit) and comes in variety 12 packs. The four flavors are modeled after how we take our Basic Vodka and soda; with a splash of grapefruit or cranberry and a squeeze of lemon or cucumber.

There’s also an interesting twist. Printed on the lid of every can is the following phone number: 312.500.6627. Text this number and receive all kinds of information, from getting upcoming events near you to information around the Basic ambassador program. It’s dubbed “Basic Hard Seltzer No B.S. TEXTS”.

Text ‘Basic Facts’ if you want to seem smarter than you are to the happy hour crowd;

Text ‘Regret’ if you have ever fired off that 3:00 a.m. ‘you up’ text to your ex you wish you could unsend. We’ll anonymously feature our favorite regrets on our social channels so don’t hold back!

Text ‘Basic ambassador program’ if you want to get closer to achieving your dream of being a #influencer by working with us;

Text ‘#nobullshit’ to prove that you have the can in your hand and you’re not a troll;

You can also text whatever the f*&% you want if you’re just trying to holler at us.

“At Phusion, we take pride in our ability to innovate based on what consumers are looking for. People want less frills and less noise, especially now. This is why we’re so thrilled to launch Basic Hard Seltzer,” said Jaisen Freeman, Co-founder of Phusion Projects LLC. “All four flavors speak to the belief in getting back to the basics, simple ingredients done right. We’re really proud of that.”

For more info on Basic Hard Seltzer and locations carrying it, visit DrinkBasic.com.