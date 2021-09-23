Igloo & Whataburger Offer Special Edition “Whatacooler” Collection

Igloo and Whataburger, two Texas originals for more than 70 years, have partnered up to serve fans an all-new Whataburger Playmate Elite cooler and Fanny Pack cooler bag featuring the hometown burger chain’s iconic orange and white stripes.

“Teaming up with Whataburger, our Texan neighbor for more than 70 years, has been such a treat for us,” said Brian Garofalow, Chief Marketing Officer at Igloo. “All of us at Igloo are big fans and regular customers; in fact, Whataburger being enjoyed in the Igloo cafeteria is a daily occurrence! And now with this Whataburger collection, which we like to call our ‘Whatacoolers,’ we’re giving fans a fun way to keep their drinks cold until it’s time to devour their next tasty Whataburger.”

Igloo designed the new Whataburger Playmate Elite cooler with artwork on the tent top showcasing Whataburger’s orange and white stripes — and the insulated Whataburger Fanny Pack to match. Both Igloo and Whataburger, founded in 1947 and 1950, respectively, are celebrating more than seven decades as proud Texas-based businesses.

“No matter where our fans are headed this fall, we look forward to being part of the new memories they make with Whataburger and Igloo in tow,” said Rich Scheffler, Whataburger Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “Our fans are sure to enjoy our iconic orange-and-white stripes on this new Playmate Elite. What a perfect cooler!”

The special-edition Igloo x Whataburger “Whatacooler” Playmate Elite are currently available now at IglooCoolers.com and Whataburger.com.