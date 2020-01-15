Introducing Ervana: A Cannabis Brand Focused On Sustainability

In the world of legal cannabis, there’s a long list of emerging brands to choose from. One of the latest on our radar is Ervana. The Southern California-based brand was founded by passionate craftsmen who wanted to offer high-quality products for everyday use, but also focus on sustainability.

Being that cannabis is a product of the natural environment, Ervana wants to create the least impact on that environment. All of their packaging is recyclable and made of recycled and sustainable materials, and printed using soy and linseed based inks and dyes.

Also, for every ounce of cannabis they sell, they plant a tree. So far, they’ve begun efforts at the Redwood Valley Fire in Mendocino County and Yosemite Valley Restoration in Mariposa County.

So far, Ervana’s initial product offering is centered around pre-rolls, rolled with their own blends of sativa, indica and hybrid.

“We believe cannabis should be reliable, consistent, and accessible. To achieve this, we offer signature blends that deliver consistent effects and potencies every time,” Ervana says. “We’ve developed a proprietary blending process through countless hours of testing and hundreds of strains. Our blending process allows us to bring out the best qualities of hybrids, indicas, and sativas while avoiding many of the common negative effects of individual strains.”

Each blend is designed around different mood states, allowing the user to choose how you want to feel.

Ervana offers pre-roll blends, available in singles or seven packs, as well as tins of eighths. For more info, visit Ervana.co.