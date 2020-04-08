Igloo & Guy Fieri Introduce Cooler Supporting Restaurant Relief

Igloo teams up with celebrity chef Guy Fieri for the launch of a limited edition Playmate cooler supporting the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation’s (NRAEF) Restaurant Employee Relief Fund (RERF).

With Guy Fieri at the forefront of leading the nationwide fundraising drive, the Restaurant Relief America campaign was created to support U.S. restaurant workers financially impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Igloo and Guy introduce a collaborative Playmate Cooler with 100% of the profits sold on Igloocoolers.com going directly support U.S. restaurant workers financially impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. To support the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund and secure your limited-edition cooler, visit IglooCoolers.com/GuyFieri.

“If you don’t have a need for a good cooler, I don’t think you’re having enough fun! When we get through this crazy time, you’re gonna want to get back out into the sunshine and a great American-made Igloo cooler should be the first thing you grab,” said Guy Fieri. “With all profits going to support America’s restaurant workers, there couldn’t be a better time to stay cool in Flavortown.”

“The restaurant industry and its workers have already felt a tremendous impact due to COVID-19,” stated Brian Garofalow, VP of Marketing at Igloo. “We’re honored to support Guy Fieri’s movement and do our small part to help American restaurant workers.”

Starting April 2, 2020, impacted restaurant workers can apply online for a one-time, $500 check to use towards housing, transportation, utilities, child-care, groceries, medical bills and/or student loans. These grants will be administered by the NRAEF and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information on donating to RERF visit RERF.US.