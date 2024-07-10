Jayson Tatum & A’ja Wilson Cover “NBA 2K25”

2K has unveiled the covers for their upcoming NBA 2K25 title. Five-time NBA All-Star Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum will be the cover athlete for the NBA® 2K25 Standard Edition, while WNBA All-Star Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson will be the cover for the WNBA Edition, as well as as a dual cover athlete for the NBA 2K25 All-Star Edition.

Lastly, the 2024 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Inductee, eight-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA Team and NBA dunk contest legend, Vince Carter, will be featured on the cover of the NBA 2K25 “Hall of Fame” Edition.

“It’s an honor to be named a cover athlete for NBA 2K25,” said Jayson Tatum. “I’ve been playing NBA 2K since I was a kid and it’s been a dream to one day be on the cover. Even after coming off an NBA Championship, it’s humbling to see this come to life.”

Photo courtesy of 2K

“Being featured on the NBA 2K25 cover is a big moment for me and a testament to the ever-growing fandom of the WNBA,” said A’ja Wilson. “Seeing more and more WNBA athletes scanned into NBA 2K25 to best capture the style and confidence of the league has been empowering, and I can’t wait for fans to experience it in-game.”

Photo courtesy of 2K

“Between the honors NBA 2K and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame have bestowed upon me, this year is an unforgettable one, making me pause with gratitude at my career,” said Vince Carter. “Being named a cover athlete would have always been a special moment for me, but it is a particular honor to be on the cover of the NBA 2K25 Hall of Fame Edition.”

With NBA 2K25, players will forge a dynasty in MyCAREER, compete in new MyTEAM modes, and, for those on New-Gen platforms, players will also experience an added sixth era in MyNBA, a more compact and interactive City, along with the chance to cement their G.O.A.T. status in The W. In addition to new updates in MyCAREER and MyTEAM, players on Current-Gen will experience an all new Neighborhood metropolis to explore where they will complete quests, earn rewards and eclipse their rivals.

“In a year that showcases competition at the highest level – and in a play style that is uniquely one’s own – we’re thrilled to share Jayson, A’ja and Vince as the NBA 2K25 cover athletes” said Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts. “The development team has delivered another innovative experience for basketball lovers, setting up NBA 2K25 to be the next icon in this long-standing dynasty.”

NBA 2K25 will be available on September 6th on PlayStation®5 (PS5®), PlayStation®4 (PS4®), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. Pre-order now.