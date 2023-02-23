Crunchyroll and Aniplex of America took to Downtown Los Angeles’ Orpheum Theatre this past Saturday (February 18th) to celebrate the North American Premiere of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village.”



The night’s festivities kicked off with a Red Carpet that saw a number of celebrity appearances including WWE Star Zelina Vega, The Anime Men, and King Vader. A musical performance by J-pop superstar Aimer quickly ensued as fans began to take their seats. From there things heated up with an intimate Q&A segment with Producer Yuma Takahashi, Japanese Voice Actor Natsuki Hanae, and English Voice Actor Zach Aguilar. All leading to the night’s main event, an early screening of the latest three episodes of Demon Slayer.



“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village” hits theaters on March 3rd. Click here to pre-order your tickets today.