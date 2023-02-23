Demon Slayer Invades Los Angeles for “To the Swordsmith Village” Premiere

Crunchyroll and Aniplex of America took to Downtown Los Angeles’ Orpheum Theatre this past Saturday (February 18th) to celebrate the North American Premiere of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village.”

The night’s festivities kicked off with a Red Carpet that saw a number of celebrity appearances including WWE Star Zelina Vega, The Anime Men, and King Vader. A musical performance by J-pop superstar Aimer quickly ensued as fans began to take their seats. From there things heated up with an intimate Q&A segment with Producer Yuma Takahashi, Japanese Voice Actor Natsuki Hanae, and English Voice Actor Zach Aguilar. All leading to the night’s main event, an early screening of the latest three episodes of Demon Slayer.

“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village” hits theaters on March 3rd. Click here to pre-order your tickets today.

Demon Slayer Producer (Yuma Takahashi) at Los Angeles “To the Swordsmith Village” Premiere
The Anime Men at Los Angeles “To the Swordsmith Village” Premiere
Demon Slayer Japanese Voice Actor (Natsuki Hanae) and English Voice Actor (Zach Aguilar) onstage
Demon Slayer English Voice Actor (Zach Aguilar), Japanese Voice Actor (Natsuki Hanae), and Producer (Yuma Takahashi) onstage

Drawing circles and connecting dots. Marketing and Public Relations by day, art aficionado and journalist by night.