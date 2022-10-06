Quavo & Takeoff To Release New Collabo Album “Only Built For Infinity Links”

Duo Quavo and Takeoff brings trap and hip-hop for listeners to enjoy in all types of environments. Whether you’re at a party, hanging out with friends or alone in your car, “Only Built For Infinity Links” album will have you in the trap mood anywhere.

When getting a sneak peak of the album, Quavo shared his thankfulness for everyone’s support in creating the project. Each song has its own personalized beat while still keeping the trap sound in the tracks. There were several songs previewed from the track that the listeners wanted to run back for a second listen.

The duo has many fans wondering what the new sound will be like without the third Migos, Offset. Quavo and Takeoff discussed their new era of music together as Unc & Phew and are ready to share the sounds with their fans.

The collaborative debut album is set to be released October 7th which will include the hit single “Big Stunna” and gold-certified single “Hotel Lobby”.

Words and photos by: Felisha Carrasco