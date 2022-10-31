Jordan Brand Welcomes First NIL Signing Kiki Rice

Jordan Brand has announced their first NIL signing in Kiki Rice, one of the most decorated players from the class of 2022.

The 5’11” incoming freshman at UCLA joins a decorated roster of women athletes on Jordan Brand. Together, these women are raising the game to new heights.

“Being Jordan Brand’s first NIL athlete is an incredible milestone, and I think it’s a testament to the hard work I’ve put in and all the people around me who have helped me get to this point,” says Rice. “Signing with the Jordan Brand is another motivating factor for me to continue to work hard and achieve my goals.”

The Jordan Brand family is made up of leaders who are making a difference on and off the court. Together, Rice and Jordan Brand will collaborate on ways to serve Rice’s local community, like helping improve gender equity in sport for young girls.