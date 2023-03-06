Wilson Showcases New Technology With The Omega Football

Wilson continues to evolve with new technological advances to its products, releasing the new Omega Game Football.

The Omega has four times more tech than any other ball on the market in football, and designed to optimize every stage of your throw.

The new ball features all-new, cutting-edge REVTECH by Wilson. Redistributed weight on the ball’s interior increases revolutions on every thrown ball, which results in a faster spin and allows for less effort to get to spot you’re targeting. The tech gives the quarterback higher accuracy, more velocity, and longer distances on their throws.

Pair higher RPMs with added grip features like Prime stitching, ACL lace, and sewn-on stripes, and Omega transforms a QB’s game. The ball is made of 899 Leather.

REVTECH – Redistributed interior weight provides 3-8% higher spin rate, equates to 60 more RPM’s for better accuracy, velocity and distance on every throw.

RAPID BREAK-IN LEATHER – Pre-treated leather reduces break-in time for a softer feel and easier grip. Simply brush your new football (brush included) to enhance grip for game day.

PRIME STITCHING – Middle finger and index finger stitching for throwing off-lace, quick release and ball security.

ACCURATE CONTROL LACING (ACL) – laces are pebbled instead of smooth and provide more grip in all conditions.

SEWN-ON STRIPES – Patented stripes are composite material instead of paint and provide 82% more grip to aid release for more accurate throws.

So far, the Wilson Omega has been approved for game play by the NCAA and NFHS. It is available now at Wilson.com.