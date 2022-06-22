Reebok Revives Exclusive Answer IV ‘01 Finals Colorway For First Time

Answer IV ‘01 Finals

Reebok have confirmed the release for Allen Iverson’s 2001 game 5 player-exclusive Answer IV, marking the first revival of this particular black/white iteration since that season.

The shoe – a direct colorway bring back of Iverson’s ’01 finals game 5 pair – released globally in 2021, pre-empting a summer 2022 stateside launch.

Classic features include a rubber outsole with DMX branding, OG underfoot tooling with an embedded Iverson face logo, ribbed heel underlay, sublimated I3 tongue print, a smooth upper vamp, and the hallmark zipper shroud.

Answer IV ‘01 Finals
Answer IV ‘01 Finals
Answer IV ‘01 Finals
Answer IV ‘01 Finals
Answer IV ‘01 Finals

The Reebok Answer IV drops June 24 from Reebok.com, Foot Locker, and other select retailers for $160 USD.

Stories and posts contributed by the BallerStatus staff and editors.