Reebok Revives Exclusive Answer IV ‘01 Finals Colorway For First Time

Reebok have confirmed the release for Allen Iverson’s 2001 game 5 player-exclusive Answer IV, marking the first revival of this particular black/white iteration since that season.

The shoe – a direct colorway bring back of Iverson’s ’01 finals game 5 pair – released globally in 2021, pre-empting a summer 2022 stateside launch.

Classic features include a rubber outsole with DMX branding, OG underfoot tooling with an embedded Iverson face logo, ribbed heel underlay, sublimated I3 tongue print, a smooth upper vamp, and the hallmark zipper shroud.

The Reebok Answer IV drops June 24 from Reebok.com, Foot Locker, and other select retailers for $160 USD.