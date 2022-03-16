Spalding Celebrates First Day of Spring With Botanics Basketball

Spalding is celebrating the first day of Spring with the release of their Botanics indoor/outdoor basketball.

The limited-edition ball was inspired by growth of the game from your first dribble, featuring a custom rainbow palm leaf print on black and white panels.

It comes in two sizes: 29.5″, and intermediate size of 28.5″. It is designed for both indoor and outdoor play.

The Spalding “Botanics” basketball drops March 20th at 11 am CT, exclusively to Spalding MVP Members for $39.99. For more info, visit Spalding.com.