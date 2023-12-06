NBA & Nike EYBL Team Up For High School Basketball Showcase At NBA In-Season Tournament

The NBA and Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) will team up to host the first EYBL Scholastic Showcase, a basketball competition and player development event for six top high school basketball programs.

The event will take place from Dec. 7 – Dec. 9 in Las Vegas as part of the NBA In-Season Tournament Semifinals and Championship weekend. The EYBL Scholastic Showcase will feature a series of regular-season high school basketball games at the Las Vegas Aces Headquarters as well as one game that will be played at T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. PT on ESPNU. Four of the five games will stream on the NBA App, with two games scheduled to re-air on NBA TV and highlights featured on NBA Future Starts Now.

The teams will also participate in life skills seminars, coaching development sessions and NBA Cares community outreach activities as well as attend the NBA In-Season Tournament Semifinals.

The EYBL Scholastic Showcase schedule is below, with all games being open to NBA team front office personnel for player evaluation purposes.

Nike EYBL, Nike’s spring and summer youth basketball circuit comprised of top high school-age male and female players in the country, recently extended its programming to a year-round basis with the launch of EYBL Scholastic. The EYBL Scholastic Showcase builds off the NBA’s support of Peach Jam and Nike Nationals in July 2023, which saw 20 Peach Jam games stream on the NBA App for the first time and the integration of new off-court programming focused on life skills and leadership development, player health and wellness, and female coach recruitment and retention.

More than 230 NBA and WNBA players have EYBL experience, and 13 EYBL teams are currently sponsored by NBA and WNBA players, including Bradley Beal, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Paul George, Blake Griffin, Sabrina Ionescu, LeBron James, Kia Nurse, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook.