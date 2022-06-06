Adidas Basketball & Rucker Park Streetball League Announce New Summer Ball Partnership

Storied league and community pillar Rucker Park Streetball League, with the support of NY-native Donovan Mitchell, debuts new co-branded uniforms with Adidas for the 2022 summer season.

The coming together of the two lauded houses aims to empower next-gen players and the Harlem community by unlocking infinite possibilities through the game of basketball.

“There’s tremendous excitement around our new brand partnership,” said Robert “Gus” Wells, CEO of Entertainers 155. “Once we get an opportunity to release some of the valued assets we have and include the adidas brand we believe the opening week and trending weeks will be phenomenal.”

The Rucker Park Streetball League has been the basketball Mecca of NYC’s Harlem community, dating back to the 1980s. Established as a proving ground for amateurs and pros, as well as a portal to the neighborhood’s own basketball dreamscape, Rucker Park Streetball League has endured and evolved with the game, showcasing basketball’s best to step between the lines.