Spalding & Harlem Globetrotters Make Official Game Ball Available For First Time

Spalding has announced it is releasing the Spalding x Harlem Globetrotters Official Game Ball for purchase for the first time ever.

Boasting a one-of-a-kind limited edition commemorative design to mark the occasion, the limited basketball can be seen at all games that the infamous Harlem Globetrotters play in, and now fans can have the exclusive opportunity to be a baller themselves with the exact ball they can now use in their daily life.

Designed to stay at peak performance season after season, this ball provides best-in-class grip for the elite-level players who hoop with it. Its dry grip microfiber cushioned cover gives it a soft game-ready feel right out of the box, giving users exceptional grip and control. Best used for indoor play, this ball features the Spalding Shooter’s Seam, which is designed for instant ball recognition, exceptional control, and precise accuracy. The ball features the iconic red, white, and blue alternating panels, elevating the player’s basketball style and helping it to stand out amongst the crowd.

Photos courtesy of Spalding

“This release marks a historic moment for both basketball enthusiasts and fans of the Globetrotters’ unparalleled legacy of entertainment and athleticism. Now, fans will get a chance to own this iconic Spalding ball and take home a bit of the entertainment,” said Matt Maresca, Sr. Manager of Brand Communications at Spalding. “At Spalding, we are committed to celebrating the heritage of basketball and inspiring the next generation of players and fans. This collaboration with the Harlem Globetrotters is a testament to that commitment, and we can’t wait to see the impact it will have on the basketball community.”

“Growing our overall consumer products business has been a big priority for our organization. Doing so allows us to reach consumers in new and exciting ways, while also diversifying our revenue streams,” said Keith Dawkins, President, Harlem Globetrotters & Herschend Entertainment Studios. “Working with our partner, Spalding, to create the first ever limited-edition Spalding x Harlem Globetrotters Official Game Ball for our fans creates another first in the storied history of the Harlem Globetrotters.”

Available exclusively on Spalding.com while supplies lasts, the Spalding x Harlem Globetrotters Official Game Ball retails for $100.