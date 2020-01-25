NBA & Louis Vuitton Unveil Official NBA Finals Trophy Travel Case

The NBA and Louis Vuitton announced a multiyear partnership this week, in which the French fashion house becomes the first official Trophy Travel Case provider of the NBA.

The two brands have also unveiled the first iteration of the case, which was hand-crafted in Louis Vuitton’s historic Asnières workshop on the outskirts of Paris. The trunk sports LV’s emblematic Monogram canvas and is fitted with traditional brass fixtures. Inside, the case houses the Larry O’Brien Trophy, which is presented annually in June to the NBA team that wins The Finals.

“Louis Vuitton and the NBA are both icons and leaders in their respective fields, and the joining of the two promises exciting and surprising moments, forging historic memories together,” said Louis Vuitton CEO Michael Burke. “Louis Vuitton has long been associated with the world’s most coveted trophies, and with this iconic partnership the legacy continues – victory does indeed travel in Louis Vuitton!”

“The NBA Finals is defined by iconic players and memorable performances, culminating with the presentation of The Larry O’Brien Trophy,” said NBA COO Mark Tatum. “The tradition, heritage and identity of Louis Vuitton create a natural synergy with the NBA, and this partnership provides a unique and befitting way to showcase our championship trophy to our fans around the world.”

The partnership with the NBA marks Louis Vuitton’s first and only partnership with a North American sports league.

Additionally, the NBA and Louis Vuitton will also create an annual limited-edition capsule collection, with details to be announced at a later date.