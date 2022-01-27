Jake Wooten Joins the Etnies Skate Team

Etnies announced this week that Jake Wooten has been added to the brand’s skate team.

“In all the years I’ve been skating etnies park, I’ve never seen someone skate it the way Jake did, pure destruction,” said etnies Team Manager Aidan Campbell.

Etnies was drawn to Jake’s funny, energetic, and free personality, as well as his powerful and impromptu skateboarding style.

“I love Jake’s skating. He is an all-terrain vehicle and so fun to watch. Hyped to have him on etnies,” said Ryan Sheckler.

Check out the video Etnies put together welcoming Wooten to the team. For more info, visit Etnies.com.