4 CBD Products to Help You Recover After Working Out

Between New Year’s resolutions and being cooped up inside, many people will begin hitting the gym or working out at home this winter. For these people, that also means coping with the extra soreness and pain that comes from working out again for the first time in a while.

If you want to reduce those aches and pains in your muscles, joints and ligaments, one new trend is to take CBD as a workout supplement. CBD has been shown to reduce pain and inflammation, give you more energy, improve your sleep, and cut down on your recovery period so you can get to your next workout sooner. It is even more potent when combined with other cannabinoids, like Delta 8 THC.

If this sounds like something you want to try, here are four kinds of CBD products that are especially useful for helping you recover from your workout.

1. CBD Protein Bar

Protein bars are a staple for people who have a regular workout routine. It is best used as a pre- or post-workout snack. When you have it ahead of your exercise routine, it helps give you extra energy. When you have it after the workout, it can help your muscles repair faster to reduce your recovery period. You can get special protein bars infused with CBD to have even better results. It is especially useful for the post-workout recovery period.

2. CBD Bath Salts

Another effective way to reduce pain from a workout is to have a bath with Epsom salts. The natural chemicals in the salt help relax tense, damaged and inflamed muscles that come from most exercises. Once the Epsom salt is mixed with water, it breaks down into sulfate and magnesium, both of which are absorbed through your skin as you take your bath. Epsom salt baths have been used as a pain relief method for a long time. Now you can get special Epsom salt for baths that have CBD mixed in as well, to further enhance the pain relief and inflammation reduction.

3. CBD Cream

If you want something that’s quick, simple, and effective, you can get CBD pain relief creams. This is an effective way to address pain in a specific muscle or part of your body that is particularly sore. If you have dedicated workout routines that alternate areas of the body, you can apply this CBD cream to those muscles and joints. It is absorbed through your skin, and the CBD along with other pain relief ingredients gives you localized relief. They come in small enough containers that you can keep it in your workout bag.

4. CBD Infused Pure Maple Syrup

Another relatively new supplement that is highly in demand among cyclists, marathon runners, and other endurance-based workouts is pure maple syrup. It offers a healthier alternative and powerful energy source: glucose. Glucose is what your body burns for energy while you are physically active, and maple syrup is a natural source of glucose that is highly efficient for your body to absorb. That way you get more of an energy boost than if you try to get glucose from, say, common sugar. Maple syrup is also very easy to infuse with CBD, so you can take it not only for more energy but also to reduce pain and inflammation as you exercise. If you are someone who is getting back into a regular exercise routine, you can use any of these four products with CBD to help you reduce your recovery period. As a side benefit, it can also help provide you with more energy and sleep quality.