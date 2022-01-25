Cub Cadet is Giving Away Limited Fresh-Cut Grass Scented Kit dubbed “Essence De Lawn”

Cub Cadet, a Black & Decker brand who is known for its line of outdoor power equipment, has announced the released of a limited edition self-care kit called Essence de Lawn, boasting a fresh-cut grass fragrance.

Helping celebrate the upcoming spring season, the limited kit features a reed diffuser, therapeutic candle and aromatic mist, all of which are infused with a fragrance that smells like fresh-cut grass.

“Essence de Lawn is inspired by our Cub Cadet fans who have a love for their lawns,” said Siana Calanni, Cub Cadet Brand Manager. “For them, being outdoors and perfecting their yard isn’t a chore—it’s a labor of love. Cub Cadet created these limited-edition scented products to evoke the spirit of spring. This type of sensorial brand experience is a first for us, but a fun way to engage our fans during the winter months.”

Essence de Lawn by Cub Cadet includes three custom self-care products, including:

Reed Diffuser : Bask in backyard bliss all day long. Simply place the reeds in customized solution to turn any indoor space into an outdoor oasis.

: Bask in backyard bliss all day long. Simply place the reeds in customized solution to turn any indoor space into an outdoor oasis. Therapeutic Candle : Put spring in the air with the scent of a freshly mowed lawn. Listen closely to hear the crackle of a family bonfire or neighborhood barbeque.

: Put spring in the air with the scent of a freshly mowed lawn. Listen closely to hear the crackle of a family bonfire or neighborhood barbeque. Aromatic Mist: Keep the smell of a perfectly mowed backyard a simple spritz away by applying to any room, linen or clothing.

The special kits are available in limited quantities and only via a giveaway, which is open now at TheShed.CubCadet.com.