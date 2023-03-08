Igloo Launches Collegiate Cooler Series

Igloo has announced its newest official sports licensing partnership through the release of the first-ever Collegiate Series of Playmate coolers.

The iconic cooler brand partnered with 13 of the top U.S. universities on team-branded, campus-friendly Playmate Elite coolers — the first to launch within Igloo’s multi-product Collegiate Series.

“Our coolers have been vital among athletes and fans for decades, so it endlessly excites us to expand our sports partnership portfolio with 13 fan-favorite university teams! Our school-branded Collegiate Series of Playmate coolers is the first release within the new collection and perfect for anyone who loves to rep their college pride with chilled refreshments in hand,” stated Adrienne Berkes, Vice President of Marketing at Igloo.

Igloo designed this collection with students, alumni and superfans in mind by incorporating custom college team-inspired artwork, including the school’s colors and marks across the front and back panels of the Playmate cooler’s iconic tent top — using a durable, high-quality in-mold label — and a base in a corresponding color. At the ideal size for campus living and game-day tailgating events, the 16-quart Playmate Elite fits up to 30 standard 12-ounce cans.

Igloo’s coolers include 13 top college brands:

Auburn University®

LSU®

Michigan State University®

Texas A&M University®

The Ohio State University®

The University of Alabama®

The University of Oklahoma®

University of Florida®

University of Georgia®

University of Michigan™

University of Southern California®

University of Tennessee®

University of Texas

Igloo’s new Collegiate Series Playmate coolers are available now at IglooCoolers.com/Collegiate.