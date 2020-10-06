Wow! Check Out The Lexus J201 Concept

Woah! Lexus’s new concept is a supercharged 550-horsepower, lifted, fully-equipped LX-based SUV named the Lexus J201 Concept.

It is a plus-alpha iteration of the renowned four-wheel drive Lexus flagship, elevated by the utmost level of omotenashi – culturally-attuned, anticipatory, Japanese hospitality — J201 is a bona fide instrument meticulously crafted to enable and embrace the most salient of retreats imaginable.

The inspiration for the J201 comes from the growing adoration of off-roading. Just as off-roading enthusiasts influence others through social media and weekend gatherings, these enthusiasts and their passion for exploration and adventure have influenced Lexus.













The concept sports 17-inch EVO Corse DakarZero Wheels, StopTech Braking, an off-road compressor mount system, TJM Airtec Snorkel, Performance differentials, and a Magnuson Supercharger. There’s also off-roading essentials such as a Prinsu Design roof rack system, a RIGID Industries light bar, a CBI Offroad rear bumper system, Scepter 5-gallon water cans and a lot more.

The Lexus J201 Concept is set to debut at the 10-day-long Rebelle Rally on October 8 with defending champions Rachelle Croft and Taylor Pawley behind the wheel.

Watch The X Elles and the Lexus J201 Concept tackle the Rebelle Rally live at RebelleRally.com/Live.