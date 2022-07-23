Summer Self-Care Hacks You Need to Know About

With the sunshine coming into our lives and the days being longer than nights, it’s time to really take advantage of the most uplifting time of the year. Some use it as a chance to get away from it all and go on a vacation, others wind down at home and take it easy with a well-earned staycation. But what if you want to take things into a different direction? What if you want to make this the summer of self-care?

Let’s dive into some of the self-care hacks and lifestyle shifts you need to know about if you’re going to make the most of the summer in your own personal way.

Getting back on top of our sleep is something we all need to make an effort to do, especially given the disruption the pandemic has caused over the last couple of years. Staying up late, waking in the middle of the night, and napping during the day are fun every once in a while, but when they become ingrained lifestyle habits, it’s your physical and mental wellbeing that’s going to suffer.

As much as you might not want to hear this, the key to good sleep health is to get up at the same time seven days a week. Everyone likes the idea of sleeping in on a Sunday morning, but all you’re doing is overcompensating for a late night on Saturday. Do it often enough and you’ll be giving yourself social jet lag which will make it much harder to get up feeling your best on a Monday. Be consistent and patient and you’ll notice the difference soon enough.

Another thing you can consider is finding new group activities to take part in. Something as simple as joining a book club, a group exercise session at the gym, or a walking group are all great ways to get out and about. You’ll have the combo of doing something you love and meeting new people along the way. Put them both together, add in the structure that a regular club activity gives you, and you’ll have something you can really anchor your mental health to. Ideal when you want to be able to lay the foundations for a healthy and happy summer.

The next thing you might want to think about is introducing some healthy eating options to your weekly menu. Swapping out a red meat dish for some freshwater fish once a week is a great way to introduce healthy oils into your diet while also reducing cholesterol. Smashed avocado on toast with a poached egg is also a tasty way to get nutritious fats and proteins into your diet without too many junk calories going into your body at the same time.

For those looking to break some of the habits that took hold of many of us during the seemingly never-ending lockdown, reaching out and asking for help has never been more important. From AA meetings and various detoxes to an extensive list of problem gambling help centers, there are many options available to help you get back on the right track.

Going on a digital detox to escape social media is also something that’s going to be really important if you’re one of the millions of people who have seen their screen time skyrocket in the past 2 years. While there are a bunch of apps that will lock you out of your phone after a preset amount of time, there’s a simpler way to do things.

Putting your phone in a drawer when you get home and filling your evenings with things that keep you busy and stimulated is a simpler and oftentimes more effective approach. Something as basic as swapping out TV-smartphone juggling time with a book and some DIY will keep you stimulated and entertained while also giving you the sense of achievement and satisfaction that endless scrolling never can.

Final Thoughts

Now that we’ve shared a whole host of bright ideas with you, it’s over to you to choose the ones that fit you the best. Focus on the ones that jump out at you straightaway, and then get busy putting them into action. Remember: the sooner you take action, the sooner you’ll be able to reap the benefits of your summer of self-care.