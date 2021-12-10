Russell Wilson Launches Camo Colorway For New Hat Line Exclusively at Lids

Russell Wilson has dropped an all-black camo colorway from his newly founded 3BRAND label, sold exclusively at Lids.

The all-black cap features Russell Wilson’s signature number 3 icon logo draped in monochromatic camo. The hat also includes a special pin attached that features his signature 3BRAND logo. This unique collection is the third and final drop by Russell Wilson and 3BRAND for Lids this year. 3BRAND represents everyone out there who has a dream and is dedicated to hard work. The 3BRAND collection brings sport, fashion and lifestyle to these iconic caps.

In addition to the stylish cap, five percent of sales will be donated to the Why Not You Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting poverty through education and empowering youth to lead with a why not attitude. The foundation also supports student access to equal education opportunities, children’s health and food security initiatives. Its mission is to equip today’s youth with the skills and opportunities to become tomorrow’s leaders.

The new hat is available now at Lids locations and Lids.com.