New Jersey Devils Release First-Ever Third Jersey With Adidas

NHL team, the New Jersey Devils, have announced the historic release of the organization’s first-ever third jersey. Acknowledging the clamoring of fans who have been asking for a primary black jersey for years, the Devils answered with a black-inspired/red-shadowed design that weaves together Jersey pride, Devils history and the state’s professional hockey heritage.

In collaboration with the New Jersey Devils, NHL and adidas, this sweater is reflective of 90 years of New Jersey hockey history, created by the Devils nearly 40-year legacy and has been guided by the Hall of Fame goaltender, Martin Brodeur. The sweater is a bold step forward for the Devils brand, aligning with the momentum of team primed to pivot to a future window of success.

“The organization has been playing with the same jersey for almost 40 years, and to be a part of bringing a third jersey for our fans to enjoy is going to leave a great mark,” said Martin Brodeur, Devils Legend. “The new sweater is inspired by a history of hockey in the Garden State that fans may not be familiar with, and layered with design elements of Devils championship success. This is a jersey our alumni are envious of that they wished they could have played in it back in their day. People throughout the state and country know us as “Jersey,” this is our place, our home and this jersey signifies that.”

New Jersey will wear the sweater 13 times – as a nod to their captain, 22-year-old Nico Hischier, who wears jersey #13 and, who along with Jack Hughes, Mackenzie Blackwood, Dougie Hamilton, Ty Smith and the rest of our developing, young core is ushering this franchise into the next era of Devils hockey. The new sweaters will hit the ice on Third Jersey Night, presented by Heineken, December 8 vs. the Philadelphia Flyers. The remaining games will be released on November 26th, 2021 (Black Friday).