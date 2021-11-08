SteelSeries Introduces the New Aerox 3 Gaming Mouse

Gaming peripherals leader SteelSeries has introduced a new version of its Aerox 3 Wireless and Aerox 3 gaming mice, including a new Snow colorway.

When milliseconds count, speed matters, SteelSeries delivers. Engineered for ultralight performance and optimized for the fastest swipes, the 2022 editions of the Aerox mice feature 100% virgin grade PTFE glide skates so gamers can beat the competition to the trigger.

The SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless (2022 Edition) – When less is more. Boasting 200-hours of continuous wireless gameplay in either 2.4 GHz or Bluetooth modes, and tipping the scales at a mere 68g, the ultra-light Aerox 3 Wireless mouse is designed to provide gamers with lightning-fast, untethered performance. Next-gen Golden Micro IP54 Switches provide flawless clicks and Quantum 2.0 Dual Wireless delivers a stable, reliable signal. For pinpoint accuracy, the TrueMove Air optical sensor ensures pixel-perfect tracking, while the silky smooth 100% Virgin Grade PTFE glide skates provide gamers with enhanced control and velocity. Adding a water-resistant AquaBarrier™ that provides IP54 rated safety, 3-zone RGB lighting, and a USB-C cable for fast charging and customization completes the package for an award-winning mouse that has been purposefully built for unbridled speed.

The 2022 Editions of the Aerox 3 and Aerox 3 Wireless are now available in Snow or Onyx colors at SteelSeries.com.