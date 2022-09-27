One Piece & Casetify Team Up For Third Collaboration

Tech accessory brand Casetify has collaborated with “One Piece“, the Japanese animation by Eiichiro Oda, for their third collection together.

The drop comes as the animation’s latest movie, ONE PIECE FILM RED became a blockbuster hit after its August 6 premiere in Japan. Priority Access for the third ONE PIECE x CASETiFY collection is now open ahead of its October 5th launch for the general public at Casetify.com.

The third drop of accessories themed as the “Pirate Black Collection” is inspired by collectible goods such as playing cards and plastic models. The most striking product of this new drop is the Golden Transponder Snail 3D AirPods Pro Case, reproducing the ultimate communication device used when the Marine’s Buster Call is activated. The shell and the body of the case, made with a premium and reflective gold finish are detachable, allowing fans to carry only the shell part for convenience, or display it as a full ornamental piece, immediately recognizable to any other ONE PIECE fan in the city.

In addition to the 3D AirPods Pro case, there are many other items that fans will want to collect. For example, the Motif Case with dozens of icons familiar to fans of the saga, as well as the Thousand Sunny Ship Case featuring the dream ship that the Straw Hat crew rides on, with a design inspired by classic plastic models. Standing out from the rest, the Brotherhood Sticker Case will also let fans feel the complex bond between three important siblings in the series, Luffy, Sabo, and Ace. The designs, which are scattered with various motifs such as pirate flags, hats, and sake cups, are available in two color versions. The RED Logo Case will be available for early on purchase on the Co-Lab App.

The Poker Card Character Case, which highlights the bonds between brothers and friends, features six types of fan-favorite combinations, including Luffy & Shanks, and Ace & Sabo. Additionally, fans of “ONE PIECE FILM: RED” can enjoy the movie themed Uta & Shanks design.

Apart from phone cases, the lineup includes AirPods cases in several variations, including a cool black mirror type, MacBook sleeves, a water bottle, and more.

The ONE PIECE x CASETiFY collection launches worldwide on casetify.com/co-lab, in the new CASETiFY Co-Lab app (available now in the App Store), and at CASETiFY Studio locations around the world.