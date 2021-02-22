Age of Heroes: NBA 2K21 MyTEAM Season 5 Available Now

2K recently announced the next season of MyTEAM for NBA 2K21, featuring the Modern Age vs. the Golden Age of the NBA with player alter egos on full display.

From Modern Age heroes like Zion Williamson smashing dunks to experiencing the power of flight as Golden Age hero Michael Jordan, MyTEAM Season 5 lets fans unleash their powers with new players, challenges, rewards and hero themed cards.

Continuing the debut season structure in the franchise’s history, Season 5 – Age of Heroes features power, progression, rewards and more, in a variety of new content for ballers to enjoy, including:

Build Your Own Hero: Evolve a Sapphire Evo LeBron James at the start of the season into a Diamond;

Collect 30 brand new hero themed cards from the Modern and Golden Age of the NBA featuring superstars like Luka Doncic, Mitchell Robinson, Big Fella Shaq, Manu Ginobili and more. Complete the set for a special reward that will be announced at a later date;

New Level 40 Prize: The Galaxy Opal Admiral – David Robinson;

New legendary signature challenge from his Airness, Michael Jordan;

New MyTEAM Limited Grand Prize: collect all five rings to earn a Galaxy Opal Pau Gasol;

New players in the Exchange, including Larry Legend and Khris Middleton;

The $250,000 MyTEAM Unlimited Tournament kicks off with 32 hopeful qualifiers competing on February 20 in a knockout Tournament running up to the Grand Finals on March 6 (full rules can be found here) and;

There’s no better place to celebrate All-Star than in MyTEAM; stay tuned for more details.

Check out the trailer for MyTEAM Season 5 below.