Incase Debuts Protective Reform Hardshell for MacBook Pro

Incase have announced the all-new Reform Hardshell for the 13-Inch MacBook Pro, bringing new innovative features to the protective hardshell category.

With today’s mobile lifestyle of hybrid work taking us from home to the coffee shop, office, and everywhere in between, MacBook protection is more important than ever, so you have confidence to move freely while staying connected.

Combining a minimalistic and stylish design with first-to-market antimicrobial defense and impressive protection technology, the Reform Hardshell is designed for the consumer whose MacBook is an essential part of their everyday life. The case offers users a plethora of technology features, including a co-mold dual-layer design that delivers up to four feet of drop protection, antimicrobial protection that eliminates and prevents 99.9% of surface bacteria, cooling air vents, and more.

Antimicrobial Defense: Infused antimicrobial protection that eliminates and prevents 99.9% of surface bacteria, while offering long-lasting antibacterial and antifungal defense.

Strategically Positioned Air Vents: Device-matching cooling vents allow steady airflow to help keep the MacBook cool.

Secure-Snap Closure Lock: Securely holds the case to the MacBook for worry-free use.

Rubberized Anti-Slip Feet: Provides a stable base that inhibits slippage on most surfaces and elevates the MacBook.

The Incase Reform Hardshell for MacBook Pro is available now for $79.95 at Incase.com.