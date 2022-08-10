Skullcandy Gets Transparent with Sustainability With New Limited Series

Skullcandy is getting transparent about their environmental impact with the launch of their new, limited-edition Transparency Series, which boasts a net-zero footprint and a nostalgic clear-color aesthetic.

The Transparency Series includes Hesh Evo wireless headphones and Jib True 2 wireless earbuds, both designed to create visibility around environmental impact, while progressing Skullcandy’s commitment to carbon reduction–A portion of proceeds will benefit nonprofit Protect Our Winters.

“From materials and manufacturing to packaging, shipping and infrastructure, everything produced or consumed has an adverse effect on the environment,” said Nelson Fortier, Senior Director of Brand and Product Marketing, Skullcandy. “The Transparency Series serves as a platform to educate and empower our consumers, while raising awareness for environmental responsibility. By divulging our products’ impact, Skullcandy is raising the bar for accountability as we work to decrease our impact with each new product.”

Partnerships with TerraPass and EcoChain help ensure that the Transparency Series has an adverse effect on the environment and help Skullcandy raise the bar for accountability as they work to decrease their impact with each new product released.

This launch is the beginning of Skullcandy leading the way with a new generation of eco-conscious products slated for 2023.

Skullcandy Transparency Series Hesh Evo Wireless Headphones – $114.99

Net-Zero Carbon Footprint

Contains a carbon emissions equivalent of 12.14 kg, neutralized via carbon offset credits

Up to 36 Hours of Battery + Rapid Charge

Built-in Tile™ Finding Technology

Call, Track & Volume Control

Skullcandy Transparency Series Jib True 2 Wireless Earbuds – $49.99

Net-Zero Carbon Footprint

Contains a carbon emissions equivalent of 5.70 kg, neutralized via carbon offset credits

33 Hours Total Battery

Skullcandy was able to find efficiencies that led to an increase in battery life without adding to the battery’s physical size

Built-In Tile™ Finding Technology

IPX4 Water Resistant

Call, Track & Volume Control

Skullcandy also recently unveiled its limited-edition Take A Hike collection, which also gives back to

Protect Our Winters. Featuring Dime 2 ($39.99 MSRP) true wireless earbuds and Riff Wireless 2 headphones (available Fall 2022), Take A Hike products pay homage to the outdoors, complete with a topographic design and retro colorway. Dime 2’s compact design and small, 12-hour battery equate to less waste and a smaller carbon footprint.

Protect Our Winters exists to help passionate outdoor people protect the places they live and lifestyles they love from climate change. The nonprofit is made up of athletes, scientists, creatives and business leaders dedicated to advancing non-partisan policies that preserve the world for future generations.

Order the new Skullcandy Transparency Series now at the brand’s online store.