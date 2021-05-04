Herschel Launches Mandalorian-Inspired Collection for Star Wars Day

Herschel Supply Co. has officially launched their second collaborative collection with Star Wars™, inspired by the popular series The Mandalorian.

Featuring four signature Herschel silhouettes reimagined with unique design elements referencing the Mandalorian and Grogu™, the collection launches for May 4th — May the Fourth — timed to the annual fan holiday, Star Wars Day.

Pieces include:

The Little America Backpack features abstract camouflage patches honoring the Mandalorian’s body armor and beskar™ steel-themed buckles and includes “This is the Way” label and mudhorn™ labels and liner print.

Classic X-Large backpack features details inspired by Grogu™ and a floating hover pram made with a textured slub material influenced by Grogu™ robe and finished with a custom liner print photo of Grogu™ as well as an internal quote label depicting the line, “Such a large bounty for a small package.”

Little Herschel Pop Quiz Lunch Box & Heritage Kids Backpack, each featuring rubber patches that show an image of the swallowed frog, and another featuring Grogu™ (Baby Yoda!), while also including zipper pull details referencing the three buttons on the hover pram, a Bounty Reward name label, and a quote label including, “Such a large bounty for a small package.”

The Herschel x Star Wars collection is available now at Herschel.com.