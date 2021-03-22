Introducing Herschel Supply Co’s Little America | The Everyday Backpack

With America heading into Spring, here’s a new essential bag for travel and everyday adventures from Herschel Supply Co… “The Little America”.

The Herschel bag is one of the brand’s first styles inspired by classic mountaineering bags and remains one of their most popular stules.

Created for everything from the daily commute to hikes, The Little America is a classic, made modern. It is available in two sizes and equipped with contoured, padded backstraps for extra comfort, magnet fastened straps, an easy drawcord closure and a padded and fleece lined laptop sleeve.

The Herschel Supply Co. Little America is available on the brand’s website, retailing from $99.99 to $109.