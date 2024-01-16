Photo Credit: Rolling Loud

Today, Rolling Loud announced limited edition single-day tickets for all three festival days, including the first Friday of the festival – “Pink Friday” – when Nicki Minaj’s headlining performance will take place. To celebrate her new album Pink Friday 2, fans will not only get to experience a live performance, but also, access limited edition merch, exclusive on-site activations and other exciting opportunities!

Single-day tickets for Rolling Loud California go on sale Friday, January 19th at 12pm PST and will be available while supplies last at a reduced price. Grab your “Pink Friday” tickets HERE!