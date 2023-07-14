Taylor Fritz: Can the Californian Shine in London?

Taylor Fritz is looking to reach the latter stages of Wimbledon for the second year running. After reaching the quarter-finals in 2022, can the talented American go even further in the English capital this time?

Fritz in the Mix

Stopping record Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic will take some doing, but Fritz is certainly capable of going far at Wimbledon this year. Djokovic is the bookies’ favourite at 8/13, while Fritz is priced at 25/1 to get his hands on the trophy. For those looking for a bet on tennis, Nick Kyrgios and home hero Andy Murray are also priced at 25/1.

Djokovic has been in stunning form this season, already winning two Grand Slams. He became the record major winner with his triumph at the French Open a few weeks back. The Serbian star moved on to 23 Grand Slam victories, overtaking the great Rafael Nadal. Djokovic is gunning for an eighth title at Wimbledon this year.

Fritz reached the quarter-finals at SW19 last season, which was his best Grand Slam performance to date. Along the way to the last eight, Fritz beat Englishman Alastair Gray and got the better of Australian Jason Kubler.

Veteran Nadal was standing in his way in the quarter-finals, and the Spaniard edged a thrilling match. Fritz won two of the opening three sets and was just one set away from pulling off a shock result against one of the best players of all time. However, Nadal took it to a final-set tie break and squeezed past the American.

Fritz would have gained invaluable experience from last year’s Wimbledon. Reaching the last eight again will be the priority for the Californian, but can he go even further this time around?

Thank you @ROLEXMCMASTERS Solid first week on clay ☄️🧱 pic.twitter.com/6t4JWdfier — Taylor Fritz (@Taylor_Fritz97) April 16, 2023

2023: A Good Year So Far

The 2023 United Cup kicked off the year, and Fritz went into the new tournament as USA’s top player. Fritz was in inspired form, guiding his nation to United Cup glory. A month later, he reached the semi-finals of the Dallas Open and shot up to seventh in the rankings. Fritz became the highest-ranked American men’s player since Mardy Fish in 2011.

Fritz won the fifth ATP Tour title of his career with victory at the 2023 Delray Beach Open in mid-February. As a result, he moved up to fifth in the rankings. His good form continued with semi-final appearances in the Monte-Carlo Masters and the BMW Open.

Fritz reached the third round of the French Open this year. He beat Michael Mmoh in round one before seeing off Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech in the second round. Despite winning the first set of his round-three match, Fritz was sent packing with a 3-1 defeat.

On his day, Fritz is capable of beating anyone. At just 25, the Rancho Santa Fe-born star has time on his side and looks ready to challenge for Grand Slam titles. Fritz heads to London in fine form, and the American ace could be one to watch out for in this year’s Wimbledon.