Vault by Vans x MASTERMIND WORLD Head-to-Toe Footwear and Apparel Collection

Vault by Vans and MASTERMIND WORLD reunite for a collection featuring Vans’ iconic checkerboard complemented with MASTERMIND WORLD’s signature skulls and black-and-white motif inspired by designer Masaaki Homma’s love for punk culture and style.

Founded in Japan in 1997 by Masaaki Homma, MASTERMIND WORLD is an eclectic mix of sport, street, and elegance. The Vault by Vans x MASTERMIND WORLD collection fuses a minimalist punk aesthetic that leads with Vault by Vans Sk8-Hi Bolt VLT LX and Old Skool Bolt VLT LX in black/white colorways, crafted from Italian leather and accompanied by ultra-soft premium suede quarter panels and custom Mastermind detailing on the heel counter.

Additional footwear styles include the Sk8-Hi Reissue VLT LX, Old Skool VLT LX and Authentic VLT LX in black/white colorways and with spike hardware, embroidery, and custom Mastermind friction tape. Each pair of Vault by Vans x MASTERMIND WORLD shoes are finished with a crystal-clear waffle sole that reveals a custom checkerboard pattern.

Images Courtesy of Vans // Shot by: Sandy Kim

The Vault by Vans x MASTERMIND WORLD partnership extends this season with an elevated offering of apparel and accessories for men and women. The apparel collection includes:

MSTRMND Premium Hoodie – Made with a cashmere blend, boxy fit, slightly cropped style with a dropped shoulder and jacquard skull logo

– Made with a cashmere blend, boxy fit, slightly cropped style with a dropped shoulder and jacquard skull logo MSTRMND PJ Shirt and Pants – Loose-fit, pajama style matching set made from 100% silk, monochromatic Checkerboard pattern, contrasting piping details, and embroidered logo on the chest pocket.

– Loose-fit, pajama style matching set made from 100% silk, monochromatic Checkerboard pattern, contrasting piping details, and embroidered logo on the chest pocket. MSTRMND Slip Dress – Knee-length, slight A-line style made with 100% silk and features a monochromatic Checkerboard pattern, an embroidered skull logo and a thigh slit.

– Knee-length, slight A-line style made with 100% silk and features a monochromatic Checkerboard pattern, an embroidered skull logo and a thigh slit. MSTRMND Pillow – Custom skull-shaped pillow with printed monochromatic Checkerboard pattern.

The Vault by Vans x MASTERMIND WORLD drops April 28th at select Vault by Vans and MASTERMIND WORLD retailers.