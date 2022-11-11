Igloo Returns to Flavortown With New Guy Fieri Cooler

Igloo released a new Playmate cooler with Igloo brand ambassador Guy Fieri, the chef, restaurateur, New York Times Best Selling author and Emmy® Award-winning TV host.

“As fans and friends of Guy Fieri, we had the best time cooking up a new cooler idea that perfectly captures our celebrated Igloo brand ambassador,” said Adrienne Berkes, Vice President of Marketing at Igloo. “Our new Guy Fieri Playmate cooler design completely nails his amazing personality and passion for food. We can’t wait for citizens of Flavortown to enjoy their next meal using this Guy Fieri cooler to keep everything fresh.”

Igloo designed its latest Guy Fieri Playmate Pal cooler with playful graphics that pay homage to the culinary icon and Flavortown, the fictional location Fieri invented that represents the perfect combination of food and fun. From artistic nods to Fieri’s convertible and illustrations of him to bacon, burgers, and fries and a “Welcome to Flavortown” sign, this cooler showcases it all.

The special-edition Guy Fieri Welcome to Flavortown Playmate Pal cooler retails for $49.99, and features 7-quart capacity that fits up to nine standard 12-ounce cans. Order nw at IglooCoolers.com/GuyFieri.