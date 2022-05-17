Cheez-It Teams Up With Pandora For Limited Edition “Audio Crackers”

Cheez-It loves to go to absurd lengths to bring the world new ways to enjoy its snacks, which are made with 100% real cheese. So, when the brand came across an obscure Swiss study* that found aging cheese to hip-hop music could strengthen the taste and smell, Cheez-It put its own spin on the findings with the release of new, limited-edition Cheez-It x Pandora® Aged by Audio crackers.

The study suggests that the tempo and sonic frequency of certain hip-hop songs could take the classic, absurdly satisfying flavor of Cheez-Its to the next level. Cheez-It enlisted the help of the music and sonic experts at Pandora to find hip-hop songs with similar attributes to those from the study and create the first-ever sonically-aged snack.

The limited-edition crackers combine the world’s love of hip-hop, the brand’s dedication to producing cheese snacks and Pandora’s musical expertise to create a truly exclusive, one-of-a-kind snacking experience.

“After six months in the making, we’re thrilled to finally share this absurdly delicious collaboration with our fans,” said Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Cheez-It. “Our innovations team is always exploring new ways to bring more unique experiences to our fans, and Cheez-It x Pandora Aged by Audio is the perfect way to provide our dedicated fans with a truly first-of-its-kind snack while celebrating the joy music brings.”

Cheez-It is releasing a limited run of exclusive Cheez-It x Pandora Aged by Audio boxes on CheezItHQ.com on May 26 at 12 p.m. ET. Fans can also access the Aged by Audio mixtape, which was curated by the music and sonic experts at Pandora, available on May 26 via a link to Pandora on CheezItHQ.com, or directly on the Pandora app and Pandora.com.