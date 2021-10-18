Lexus Reveals Vehicles Inspired By Marvel’s “Eternals”

As part of their ongoing partnership, Lexus teams up with Marvel Studios to design 10 character-themed concept vehicles, based on all 10 super heroes from the highly anticipated film, Eternals.

Each otherworldly custom-wrapped “Eternals” Lexus vehicle is inspired by the unique individual armor design, iconography and super power of each Eternal. In addition, a golden glow emanates from the vehicles’ grilles and underbodies, reflecting the characters’ shared energy signature as seen in the film. The vehicles will be featured in various events and media extensions, including the red carpet premiere.

“We’re excited to bring the ‘Eternals’ partnership to life through these custom-wrapped Lexus vehicles,” said Vinay Shahani, Lexus vice president of marketing. “Just as each Eternals character has a distinct style and set of capabilities, so does each character-themed Lexus.”

The lineup of custom-wrapped “Eternals” vehicles includes: