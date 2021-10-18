Lexus Reveals Vehicles Inspired By Marvel’s “Eternals”

As part of their ongoing partnership, Lexus teams up with Marvel Studios to design 10 character-themed concept vehicles, based on all 10 super heroes from the highly anticipated film, Eternals.
Each otherworldly custom-wrapped “Eternals” Lexus vehicle is inspired by the unique individual armor design, iconography and super power of each Eternal. In addition, a golden glow emanates from the vehicles’ grilles and underbodies, reflecting the characters’ shared energy signature as seen in the film. The vehicles will be featured in various events and media extensions, including the red carpet premiere.
“We’re excited to bring the ‘Eternals’ partnership to life through these custom-wrapped Lexus vehicles,” said Vinay Shahani, Lexus vice president of marketing. “Just as each Eternals character has a distinct style and set of capabilities, so does each character-themed Lexus.”
The lineup of custom-wrapped “Eternals” vehicles includes:
- Ajak x Lexus GX: Ajak, played by Salma Hayek, isa powerful, commanding woman. She is paired with one of the most capable SUVs in the land, the GX.
- Druig x Lexus GX: Druig, played by Barry Keoghan, is a bit of a rebel in the movie, with super strength and stamina, making the GX a fitting reflection of his character.
- Gilgamesh x Lexus LX: As the strongest Eternal, Gilgamesh, played by Don Lee, is a kindred spirit to the biggest, most powerful Lexus SUV, the LX.
- Ikaris x Lexus LS: The LS, Lexus’ flagship luxury sedan, is a match with Ikaris, played by Richard Madden, considered the tactical leader of the Eternals.
- Kingo x Lexus IS: Kingo, played by Kumail Nanjiani, is paired with the bold, powerful Lexus IS, which he drives in Lexus and Marvel Studios’ “Parking Spot” video.
- Makkari x Lexus RC F Track Edition: The fastest Eternal, Makkari, played by Lauren Ridloff, is the perfect match for the quickest car in the Lexus lineup, the RC F Track Edition.
- Phastos x Lexus LX: The LX is technologically advanced, making it an ideal fit for Phastos, played by Brian Tyree Henry, the technological guru of the team.
- Sersi x Lexus RC F: One of Lexus’ most powerful cars, the RC F, is paired with one of the film’s most powerful characters, Sersi, played by Gemma Chan.
- Sprite x Lexus NX: The NX, a crossover that can do anything, is a perfect complement to the illusion-casting ability of Sprite, played by Lia McHugh.
- Thena x Lexus LC 500: Thena, played by Angelina Jolie, is a natural fit with the sleek and stylish Lexus LC 500.