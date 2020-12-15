Absolut Vodka Collaborates With Menswear Brand Clothsurgeon

Absolut Vodka announced this week an upcoming collaboration with London-based luxury menswear brand Clothsurgeon.

The two brands come together to reinterpret the iconic white tee, with Clothsurgeon Creative Director Rav Matharu’s signature attention to detail at the forefront.

Each shirt features the craftmanship of the Clothsurgeon brand with a sustainable element infused and is carefully constructed from fabrics sourced across the world; from Japanese technical jersey to English cotton collar ribbing, quite literally weaving culture together.

The Absolut Vodka x Clothsurgeon shirt releases December 17th in adult sizing and in extremely limited quantities for £95 at Clothsurgeon.com.