Acer Unveils ConceptD Monitor For Creatives

Electronics brand Acer has unveiled their newet ConceptD monitor, geared towards creatives.

Creators, such as graphic designers and photographers, require a monitor that can quickly and smoothly perform tasks with a wide and accurate color range. The new ConceptD CM2241W monitor offers superb color accuracy and fast performance in a striking design.

The monitor leverages an incredibly fast 1ms response time to support clear images and 99 percent RGB coverage for bright, lifelike and professional grade colors. It is also PANTONE® validated, offering integrated color correction and fidelity in reproducing PANTONE Matching

System (PMS) colors.

Other details include 1920 x 1200 resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio with up to a 75Hz response time providing sharp visuals; an IPS panel for wide 178 degree viewing angles; and 350 nits brightness and 100,000,000:1 max contrast ratio infuse images with brilliant color and clarity.

It comes on an ergonomic stand that supports viewing comfort with pivot, –5 to 35 degree tilt, 360° swivel and up to 4.7 inch height adjustment. The monitor also features a quick-release design, allowing you to disconnect the monitor from its stand for VESA wall-mounting to maximize desk space. Lastly, there’s two HDMI (1.4) ports, DisplayPort and three USB 3.0 ports, as well as two 2W speakers.

The Acer ConceptD CM2241W monitor is available now at $399 USD.