Michael Jordan Doc “The Last Dance” Garners 5.8M Viewers

Last Dance ESPN

The ESPN documentary series, The Last Dance, continues to draw in massive audiences, averaging 5.8 million viewers across the premieres of its first six episodes.

The series is a miniseries focusing on the 1997–98 Chicago Bulls. It was filmed by a crew that had an all-access pass to the Bulls during the National Basketball Association season, which culminated in the team winning their fifth NBA championship and a three-peat.

The film’s viewership is 62% more than the next-closest documentary debut on ESPN (You Don’t Know Bo in 2012). On Sunday, May 3rd, Episodes 5 and 6 averaged 5.5 million viewers across ESPN & ESPN2 from 9-11 p.m. ET, with episode 5 (9-10 p.m.) averaging 5.8 million viewers and episode 6 (10-11 p.m.) averaging 5.2 million viewers, based on initial Nielsen reporting.

As part of its overall audience, the documentary continues to be consumed by the 18-49 demo in a significant manner. Among adults 18-49, episodes 5 and 6 averaged 2.9 million viewers, with episode 5 averaging 3.1 million viewers and episode 6 averaging 2.8 million viewers.

