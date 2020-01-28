2 Million Fans Petition NBA to Change Logo to Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant’s death has hit fans hard across the world. So much so, millions of them have signed a petition asking the NBA to redesign its logo in honor of the late basketball legend.

Launched on Change.org, the petition is asking the NBA to officially change its logo to a silhouette of Kobe Bryant.

“With the untimely and unexpected passing of the great Kobe Bryant please sign this petition in an attempt to immortalize him forever as the new NBA logo,” writes petition author Nick M.

As of press time, the petition has garnered nearly 2 million signatures… and growing by the minute.

There’s been no official statement from the NBA on the matter. The current design dates back to 1971 and features the silhouette of former Lakers star, Jerry West.

You can sign the petition right here.