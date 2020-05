Just in time for Star Wars Day, Igloo has released a Star Wars Darth Vader-inspired Playmate Pal cooler.

Being a favorite from the Star Wars franchise, the iconic character is depicted across Igloo’s versatile 9-can cooler, which features the brand’s iconic tent-top design in a go-anywhere size.

The Igloo x Star Wars Darth Vader Playmate is now available for $39.99 and all pre-sale orders will be expected to ship within 30 days.