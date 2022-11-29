Pelican Launches All-New Personal Cooler

Pelican, the global leader in rugged protective cases and coolers, has released an all-new 8QT Personal Cooler, which hit their website on Black Friday.

The all-new design comes in bold colorways just in time for the holiday season. Known for their durable and versatile coolers, cases, storage and protective gear, the new cooler is built with premium features and Pelican’s legendary DNA.

The Pelican 8QT Personal Cooler is an ideal lunchbox to keep food or drinks cold for a day on the job, range, or trail. The integrated ice pack is removable and reusable. The cold air from the ice pack circulates through the inner tray and the main compartment. The inner tray keeps food cold and dry. The main compartment holds up to 8 canned drinks or larger items. The cooler is made with polyurethane walls and has a freezer-grade 360-degree gasket seal to ensure items stay cold. Inside the cooler’s lid is a dry storage area for keys, phones, or wallets, and on top of the lid are integrated cup holders. The durable cooler also features an exclusive Press & Pull™ latch for easy opening and closing and a collapsible handle for easy transport.

The new Pelican 8QT Personal Cooler is available now at the brand’s online store for $69.95.