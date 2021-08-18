Lamborghini To Bring Back a Classic: The Countach LPI 800-4

Iconic exotic car brand, Lamborghini, turned heads recently when it unveiled the revival of one of their most iconic models: the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4.

Coming in a limited run, the Countach’s return marks the 50th anniversary of the supercar from the 1970s.

Inspired by the past, but made for the future, the new Lamborghini Countach will be powered by a V12, 60-degree MPI engine, boasting over 800 horsepower.

It also features the iconic scissor doors, with sharper edges than before and heritage colors Giallo Countach and Impact White, along with contemporary metallic colors such as Viola Pasifae and Blu Uranus.

Just 112 units will be made of the limited series Lamborghini Countach. For more info, visit Lamborghini.com.