Russell Athletic x The Canopy Project “Tree-Shirt”

For the second year in a row, sportswear heritage brand, Russell Athletic, has partnered with The Earth Day Network to support their Canopy Project.

In honor of Earth Day 2021, the two have released a collaborative t-shirt… and for every shirt sold, a tree will be planted.

Together, Russell and The Canopy Project are committed to planting 7.9 billion trees in 2021 – one tree for every person on Earth!

The Russell Athletic x EarthDay.org “Tree-Shirt” is available now on the Russell Athletic website for $20 USD.