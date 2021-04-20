Cypress Hill’s B-Real Releases Double A-Side & NFT With Mister Cartoon

B-Real, of the legendary Cypress Hill, drops a new double A-Side release on April 20 via eOne.

The tracks, “Mother Mary” ft. DJ Paul and “Triple OG” ft. Freeway, are available now on all DSPs. Both tracks were produced by Scott Storch and will be featured on B-Real’s forthcoming solo album, due out this summer.

Additionally, B-Real unveils a new, exclusive collaboration with Wonderbrett x Dr. Greenthumb x High Hopes Supply Co. A limited-edition curated cannabis pre-roll is now available for purchase, along with a download of one of his new tracks, “Mother Mary,” at all of B-Real’s signature Dr. Greenthumb stores in California. The Pineapple OZK genetics were meticulously developed between B-Real and famed California cannabis brand Wonderbrett through a year-long pheno hunt, curated for the “Mother Mary” aural experience. “I wanted to provide my fans with a special experience while listening to my new music and I can’t think of a better way for my fans to experience something very special,” B-Real says. “We took the time to develop the flower and now, it can be enjoyed with my music as a collaborative effort.”

And lastly, B-Real has also partnered with world-famous tattoo artist Mister Cartoon for a collection of NFTs set to drop on Blockparty through Ark Labs. The collaboration features original artwork by Mister Cartoon, created specifically for B-Real’s new single “Triple OG.” The drop begins TODAY at 4:20 PM PST during Cypress Hill’s performance live stream from The Roxy on the world-famous Sunset Strip. It will feature a live auction and Cypress Hill will be performing their greatest hits with some special surprises.

THE NFT DROP WILL CONTAIN:

-limited edition 3D animations based on Mister Cartoon’s artwork

-a full animated music video for “Triple OG” that will be released exclusively as a limited series of NFTs

-an auction for a 1 of 1 NFT redeemable for an exclusive Smoke Session with B-Real

-backstage passes to B-Real’s Dr. Greenthumb Festival this upcoming summer.

More details on the NFT drop will be available soon at Blockparty.co.