Introducing GIGANTIC!: Our New Candy Bar Addiction

Candy lovers, we got something for you. GIGANTIC! We just discovered this candy brand that offers a “sortasweet candy bar”… giving you the usual candy bar rush without the junk-food crash.

Brought to life by founder Stu Davidoff, GIGANTIC! is fullaflavor and better for you over traditional candy bars. They are made from real-food ingredients, like Fairtrade dark chocolate and plant-based caramel. They actually boast 69% less sugar than the leading candy bar, and have no alternative sweeteners.

So far, GIGANTIC! comes in four amazing flavors: Salted Peanut, Almond Horchata, Banana Pecan, and Hazelnut Cafe . Each bar has only 7 grams of sugar and is packed with natural ingredients like: fairtrade dark chocolate, plant-based caramel, brown sugar, coconut milk and real nuts like almonds, hazelnuts, peanuts and pecans.

GIGANTIC! is currnetly available direct-to-consumer at their website, GiganticCandy.com. Packs of 8 bars are $27.99.