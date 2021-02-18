Lexus Partners With Twitch To Create Ultimate Gamer’s IS 350

This one’s for the gamers. Lexus has unveiled their new Gamers’ IS, the first vehicle designed by and for the Twitch community as the ultimate gaming space… based on their popular IS 350 F Sport model.

The vehicle came to fruition following a livestream hosted by popular streamer Fuslie last month, where more than 554,000 unique viewers watched and weighed in on their favorite features. They voted on modifications ranging from a gaming-themed exterior wrap to a custom controller to their “game fuel” beverage of choice. Lexus then worked with the fabrication experts at SCPS to bring the custom car to life.

“The Twitch community dives headfirst into their passion of gaming, just as we did in designing the new 2021 Lexus IS as a pure expression of a sports sedan,” said Vinay Shahani, VP of marketing at Lexus. “We asked for their help designing their dream gaming space, and they answered in spades. Together, we created the ultimate fusion of design and performance in automotive and gaming.”

The exterior of the Gamers’ IS, which is a modified edition of the Lexus IS 350 F Sport, is outfitted with an “Infiltrate” design custom vinyl wrap, as chosen by 48 percent of voters in the Twitch poll. Inside, more than half (55 percent) of Twitch voters selected the “Neon Tokyo” style featuring an electrified, neuron-exploding Japanese pop art aesthetic. The ceiling of the cab is decked out with a clear layer of acrylic embedded with resin “raindrops” all backlit with programmable RGB LED lights, giving off the effect of driving under the lights of downtown Tokyo at night in a light rain. Behind the rear seats, LED panels project programmable content onto the rear window, creating an animated backdrop. SCPS even added custom upholstery elements into the design of the Gamers’ IS interior, while Smart Tint on the windows dims the cabin for gameplay.

A custom-built gaming PC with an MSI Gaming GeForce GPU + AMD CPU is installed in the vehicle’s trunk, alongside a fog machine and automated RGB lasers that were installed.

In the passenger’s side is a fully integrated gaming system complete with haptic feedback in the seat and a high-def, fully positional curved monitor. The curved monitor was chosen alongside a retractable keyboard and mouse platform, and a one-of-a-kind 3D printed game controller. Nearly half (42 percent) of voters chose the “Cyber” design for the controller, featuring a metallic space gray and dark teal with neon accents.

Filling the six-drink center console cooler is the community’s “game fuel” of choice — coffee drinks — as selected by nearly two-thirds (61 percent) of voters. The entire vehicle is custom wired, including all the electronics and programmable lighting.

“Lexus has effectively leaned into the community and connectivity that define Twitch. Our viewers crave being a part of the action, and through this collaboration, we were able to create a truly immersive experience that celebrates their passion for gaming. The result is a first-of-its-kind gaming vehicle. Bravo Lexus,” exclaimed Walker Jacobs, Chief Revenue Officer at Twitch.

The Twitch partnership is part of Lexus’ “All In” campaign for the 2021 Lexus IS.