Introducing Zuna Brands: A CBD Brand Made With Science

Zuna Brands is a brand new CBD brand to hit the market, just recently launching in late October, boasting a line of health and wellness products designed for optimized living and backed by research and science.

Zuna Brands, who recently sent us a sample package to test out, offers an array of products to fit multiple needs and occasions. The main areas being: “Relief” (topical and edible) designed for those seeking quick, targeted relief from everyday discomfort; and “Personal Care” (topical) for those who seek high quality hydration and enhanced skin health support.

Where Zuna separates itself from a sea of CBD brands is through a commitment to innovation, as well as science-based formulations fully supported by a qualified and multi-disciplined Science Advisory Board members with expertise in psychiatry, addiction, pain management, natural and traditional medicine.

“The most appealing thing about ZUNA Brands is their commitment to high-quality, safe products, in addition to supporting healthcare providers’ need for continuing their education,” said Dr. Jennifer Taylor, a member of the ZUNA Brands Advisory Board. “Their heart and their products are in the right place and they’re going to help a lot of people.”

ZUNA Brands’ CBD products also undergo extensive third-party testing, it’s non-GMO, vegan, organically grown in the U.S. and is heavy metal and pesticide-free.

Following their launch, the company plans to continue focusing on research and product development, with a promise to create products that help improve health and wellness in a number of categories from pet care products, gummies, capsules and more.

