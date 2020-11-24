Vans Skateboarding Releases “Alright, OK” Documentary

Vans Skateboarding proudly presents Alright, OK, a new skate film featuring global signature team riders Elijah Berle and Gilbert Crockett, with a special guest appearance by Justin Henry.

Available now for streaming on Youtube, the film is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Greg Hunt — whose talent brought to life Vans’ first full-length skateboarding video, PROPELLER. This is yet another masterpiece, encapsulating an epic labor of love by pro Elijah Berle, who worked tirelessly over two hard years to land arguably the best tricks of his career. Elijah shares the screen with Vans teammate and Richmond native, Gilbert Crockett, whose contrasting, eccentric style flows alongside Elijah’s timeless form like yin to yang.

Director Greg Hunt reunites the two for the first time since the release of Vans PROPELLER in 2015, finding skate spots from all over the globe in Australia, New Zealand, Spain, Portugal, New York and their home states of Virginia and California. Skateboarding has a gift of bringing together the most unlikely people from around the world, through the love of the simple act of rolling.

Watch the full video below.